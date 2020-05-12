You can download the base game to play the whole weekend or get it and its DLC on sale.

Paradox Interactiveis celebrating: it is thefourth anniversaryof his great 4X space strategy game, Stellaris. Normally, the Swedish studio takes this opportunity to give new avatars or pieces of the soundtrack to its players, but the 2020 event is more ambitious and bets on a new update (2.7, nicknamed Wells) and a trial version to give the welcome other players.

With the release of Patch 2.7 Wells, Stellaris PC players get more bug fixes, performance improvements, and desynchronization, as well asnew features and mechanicsgameplay “says the official website.” This update breathes new life into the galaxy for PC users with new animations, particle effects, and mechanics. It also adds features for some of our expansions, such as the three categories of biomes included in the Utopia expansion. “

Console players also receive a new updateThose who play Stellaris inconsoleFor their part, they will receive update 2.2, which includes “a redesign of planetary management, new ground combat, space combat mechanics, a redesigned Crisis AI, an upgrade to Rebellion’s AI.”

On the other hand, as we said, the base game can beplay for free on steambetween May 12 and 17; so it is a very good time to give it a try if you are curious about the show. If it convinces you enough to get hold of it, you’ll be pleased to know that both the base game and most of its downloadable content (not including Federations) enjoy aggressive discounts at the Valve store during the promotional period. In 3DJuegos we gave a very positive opinion of the game in the Stellaris analysis, although logically there has been a great evolution since then.

More about: Stellaris and Paradox Interactive.

.