Stellar (XLM) invests $ 15 million in Airtm for development in Latin America

The Stellar Development Foundation announced a $ 15 million investment in Airtm with the goal of supporting the expansion of the blockchain-based payments platform for multi-currency transactions.

The investment made will allow Airtm to advance in the development process of its platform aiming at the integration with Stellar that will take place next year.

Integration will contribute to provide global financial services to companies and consumers in Latin America in order to carry out transactions in a more efficient, secure and profitable way.

The Latin American economy is based on cash

According to the official statement from Stellar, Latin America remains a primarily cash-based economy.

In this sense, Ruben Galindo Steckel, CEO of Airtm, pointed out:

“Airtm exists because financial systems throughout the developing world are not aligned with the global needs and aspirations of its people.”

Regarding the integration of the platform with the Stellar network, he highlighted:

“We will continue to advance our mission to help consumers and businesses throughout the developing world access stable money that maintains its value, is instantly transferred without fees, is compatible with the global economy, and can be withdrawn as local currency in any when and where it is necessary ”.

Latam is rapidly going digital

Despite the fact that the Latin American region relies mainly on cash, the statement highlights that Latin America is rapidly digitizing.

The claim stems from a total of 13 million Visa cardholders who, in the region, made their first online transaction in 2020.

At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic has also helped accelerate digital transformation.

Cryptocurrencies in Latin America

A growing region for global remittances

Denelle Dixon, CEO and CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation, highlighted the importance of integration to help solve the problem of remittances:

“We are excited to work with Airtm to further improve the important work they are doing in Latin America and beyond to solve the problem of remittances. […] making it faster and more affordable to reach end users and expanding equitable access to the global financial system ”.

He also highlighted:

“With the shift from Airtm to Stellar, we envision a future in which Latin America could become one of the fastest growing regions for global remittances, unleashing a wave of adoption and innovation in business and peer-to-peer digital payments in the whole region ”.

