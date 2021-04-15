Stellar (XLM) going up or down? Here is my price prediction for April.

Stellar (XLM) has advanced from $ 0.12 above $ 0.68 since early 2021, with the current price hovering around $ 0.61. The main trend of this cryptocurrency remains bullish, and if this positive trend continues, this cryptocurrency could be one of the best performers in April.

Fundamental analysis: Grayscale bought 5,566,271 XLMs in the last month

Stellar (XLM) has skyrocketed since the beginning of January, and this cryptocurrency continues to trade in a buy zone despite the current correction. Stellar is a project that operates as a non-profit entity with the mission of connecting payment systems, people and banks.

Users are not charged for transacting on the network, and it is also important to say that Stellar has many advantages over Bitcoin. Stellar transactions are confirmed in seconds at very low costs, while Bitcoin transaction confirmations can take much longer with higher transaction costs.

Stellar has its own cryptocurrency known as Lumens ($ XLM), its liquidity has increased dramatically in recent weeks and this cryptocurrency could advance above the current price level in April. It is also important to mention that the cryptocurrency asset management company Grayscale bought 5,566,271 XLM during the past month, for an approximate value of 3.5 million dollars.

“As institutional investors gain exposure to Stellar, prices have responded strongly. Grayscale has embarked on a buying spree, adding further upward pressure to the cross-border remittance token, ”Bybt reported.

Technical Analysis: Stellar (XLM) Could Advance Further In Current Bull Market

Institutional demand for Stellar (XLM) appears to be increasing at an exponential rate and, since the beginning of the month, the market value of XLM has risen more than 60%.

Stellar (XLM) could advance above the current level in the ongoing bull market, and if the price jumps above $ 0.70, the next price target could be around $ 0.75 or even $ 0.80. Stellar’s trading volume remains high and there is no risk of a reversal of the trend for now.

On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 0.50, it would be a firm “sell” signal and we have our way to a support level of $ 0.40.

Resume

