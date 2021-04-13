Stellar (XLM) developers update protocol in response to node outage

The Stellar (XLM) protocol recently had a problem due to an outage causing some nodes to go offline. However, developers have been quick to respond to implement an update to the affected protocol, according to reports.

A blog post, Stellar Foundation revealed that the April 16 outage caused the validating and non-validating nodes, including those operated by the star network, to go offline.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

While the outage didn’t last, the company says it found an update necessary to fix the minor issue and prevent it from happening again in the future.

Initially, the protocols could not send transactions.

The upgrade started after some organizations were unable to regain access to the network. But the new protocol 16 is said to have solved the problem, which affected several nodes but did not affect the stability of the network.

Stellar updated its company’s FAQ to explain validation nodes. The company stated that the public Horizon instance stopped registering the nodes because they stopped processing the ledgers.

The company added that the protocol could not send transactions or service requests to the network.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Affected nodes can now be upgraded to protocol 16

To solve the problem, the engineer developed a patch in two days, releasing the Stellar Core v16.0.0 version and updating it after the network validators voted on the network.

Stellar Foundation added that all affected nodes can now be upgraded to protocol 16 compliant software to restore network access.

As noted above, Stellar Network was hit by a network-wide outage that prevented it from processing transactions for a few hours. But the wide range of developments within the Stella ecosystem means that the disruption will not affect the Stellar blockchain as it should.

In particular, Grayscale invested more than $ 35 million in XLM following increased institutional interest in Stellar.