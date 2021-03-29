Stellar (XLM) becomes 3rd most popular crypto asset on Coinbase

Stellar Lumens (XLM) has become the third most popular cryptocurrency on Coinbase, the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange, a Stellar fan shared the news on Twitter of the latest Coinbase data recently.

The token has been in the news lately not only for its consolidated price movements, but also for the company’s Lumens integration.

XLM is now available to Travala.com users who can reserve more than 3 million travel products using the token.

Stellar integration with Travala

With the integration, Travala, a crypto-based travel agency, is also the first merchant to integrate BinnancePay into its services. As a result, XLM token holders can benefit from the incorporation of BinnancePay on the platform.

“You can now use XLM to book + 3M Travel Products worldwide on Travala.com,” the company tweeted.

Last week, Stellar (XLM) retracted from its recent high of $ 0.44. It hit a low of $ 0.25 on March 25. However, it has now consolidated at a level of almost $ 0.44 (currently trading at $ 0.379).

The sudden rise of the token, as well as recent integration, has brought it to the top three spots among the most popular crypto assets on Coinbase.

Friday was the fifth popular month. But the token has moved into the third position, replacing Decentraland (MANA) in the position.

Stellar partners with to launch CBDC

Last week, Grayscale, the world’s largest Bitcoin fund, added five new altcoin-based trusts, including MANA and FIL.

However, in the last 24 hours, FIL has risen by more than 40% as investors and miners from China are drawn to the crypto asset.

Stellar was developed by Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb, and the company has similar goals as its cousin Ripple Labs, including partnerships and remittances with financial institutions.

Stellar’s recent partnership with the Ukrainian government for the country’s digital currency has attracted increased interest in the token. Now there is a sudden shift of potential investors from Ripple (XRP) to Stellar (XLM).