Stellar to boost new VISA partnership, XLM begins to break down

Stellar follows the general market sentiment with green indicators across the board. The price of XLM seems to be reacting positively to the increase in liquidity of USD Coin (USDC) at the top of its blockchain. Additionally, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) made a possible groundbreaking announcement.

Together with VISA, Tala and Circle, one of the companies behind USDC, the cooperation aims to provide access to digital assets in emerging markets. Initially, Tala will allow unbanked users to access this stablecoin in a digital wallet.

Thus, they will be able to conduct cross-border transactions and fiduciary access to encryption services. Additionally, Visa will issue cards with funds tied to the wallet. By doing so, these users will have the ability to spend their crypto balance at more than 70 million merchants around the world.

Visa has doubled down on its encryption strategy in 2021 and it looks like more integrations are coming. The company is exploring new ways to leverage digital assets on its payment platform. The head of Visa’s crypto department, Cuy Sheffield, had this to say:

(…) We have been very interested in seeing how they could have the potential to help consumers in markets where they do not have great access to financial services.

Shivani Siroya, Tala’s CEO, said their main goal is for people to send remittances cheaply. The Santa Monica-based company has clients in Mexico, Kenya, India and other countries on the Asian continent. The cooperation with SDF, Visa and Circle is Tala’s first leap into the crypto space. SDF Executive Director Denelle Dixon had the following to say about the cooperation:

By working with innovators like Tala Mobile, Visa, Circle, who share our vision that financial inclusion is a right, not a privilege, we can bring the benefits of technology to emerging markets and take our mission of access one step further. equitable to the world. Finance system!

Stellar (XLM) on a bullish trajectory

Stellar Lumen’s native XLM token appears to be reacting positively to this announcement. As of this writing, XLM is trading at $ 0.65 with a 13.4% rally on the daily chart. In the higher time frames, the cryptocurrency appears more bullish with a rally of 31.7% and 23.4%.

XLM moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: XLMUSDT Tradingview

Trader Pentoshi took the opportunity to take a long position. The trader believes that the XLM rally has gone unnoticed after it managed to break out of its 680-day range. Pentoshi added the following:

XLM begins its breakout. There is little to no resistance built due to inefficiencies in the movements shown. It’s probably higher than people think due to the 680-day range. Headlines outnumber merchants.

The trader expects XLM to hit a new high in the near term, adding: “When something breaks out of a multi-year range. It tends to go much higher than people think ”.

XLM breaking the multi-year range. Source: Pentoshi