Stellantis would have given the green lus to the B-SUV of Fiat, Jeep and Alfa Romeo?

Stellantis It takes only a few months to live but enough to put its plans into motion. They are ambitious and complex, because for handle 14 signatures with interlocking positioning You have to be very careful. Furthermore, now that it is the SUV’s that “rule the market” they must act with more caution. Especially so that no one steps on the terrain of Jeep, one of its star firms. Be that as it may, your future passes through this niche …

We have been talking about the possibility for Fiat and Jeep to launch two B-segment SUVs on the market. Well, this hypothesis would have already received the green light, although always speaking in the conditional and being conditioned to another model. We refer to the SUV that Alfa Romeo he would be “cooking” to complete the Tonale. In fact, Stellantis would have already given the green light to this project, telling some of its basic details …

Stellantis would manufacture these three new SUV’s in Tychy (Pololina)

According to various sources, including Automotive News, Stellantis would have already decided in which factory these models will be assembled. For this, it would have chosen one of the most cutting-edge centers that the defunct FCA Group has in Europe. To be more exact, they would have chosen the plant that of Tychy (Poland) and from which today the Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon come out. In fact, they would already have a production entry plan and the necessary investment.

If everything goes according to plan, Stellantis will undertake a major renovation in Tychy. The objective is to implement the EMP1 platform of the defunct PSA Group. This base will be the one that serves as sustenance so that Fiat, Jeep and Alfa Romeo create these SUV’s. This would also help the productive capacity the factory is increased. After the reform it should be about 300 thousand units per year expandable by 100 thousand more for reach 400 thousand.

The Fiat B-SUV would have by internal name “Project 364” and it should be a reality in April 2023. It would be based on the Centoventi Geneva 2019. Later, an electric version and a mild hybrid should arrive. Its production should reach 130 thousand units per year. For its part, the Jeep is known as «Project 516» and it should arrive in November 2022. First with a gasoline engine and later as one hundred percent electric.

The production of this model, per year, should be about 110 thousand units. Finally, there would be the Alfa Romeo whom rumors have dubbed Brennero. It is known internally as «Project 966» and should go into production in October 2023. The volume would be about 60 thousand units per year but being premium you have to be cautious. However, these sources indicate that it is still pending approval, so we would have to wait more.

There will be see which projects materialize and which do not. Especially since Alfa Romeo continues to raise more doubts than certainties.

