Stellantis will restructure its sales network in Europe and Spain by 2023

The change in customer behavior patterns It has caused a strong earthquake in the automotive sector. A decade ago, someone who wanted to buy a car went to one and a thousand dealerships before taking the plunge. Testing the product was an essential part of the buying process, but nowadays it doesn’t weigh as much. Now what is demanded is maximum connectivity and, above all, that it is or looks as close as possible to an SUV.

This accumulation of situations, added to the drop in profitability per unit sold, the Internet sale and electrification have forced manufacturers to change their plans. And this is how we have arrived at the headline that has given us in the last hours Stellantis. This new builder, arising from the merger between the FCA Group and the PSA Group, has announced that cancels all the contracts it has signed with its sales network in Europe.

Stellantis will modify the distribution contracts and choose a new and more “efficient” commercial network

According to official sources from Stellantis, his objective is to propose a new retail model based on multi-brand distribution. Another of the basic pillars on which this strategy will be based is to further strengthen the online sale. In this way, they “want” customers to benefit from a wider range of services, all grouped in the same space. However, this “flight” forward would have a more legal aspect …

Apparently this restructuring in the European distribution network It is due to a future regulatory change. The European Union is preparing a Block Exemption Regulation (REC) which would come into force in 2023. If all goes according to plan, by June of this year they will have to have on the table a new distribution plan that covers the entire continent. And it goes through group all your brands under the same space.

Stellantis takes out the scissors and reduces costs by eliminating toilets?

Up to now, PSA sold Citroën, DS, Opel Y Peugeot in a number of cities and dealerships. For its part, FCA did the same with Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia Y Maserati (the rest of the brands in its portfolio are not sold in Europe). Well, with this change the 9 firms will share exhibitions, workshops and commercials. Therefore, they will have to choose new locations, since will need larger facilities.

It will be necessary to see how this story ends, especially in Spain. Faconauto, the employers’ association of the concessionaires, has calculated that this restructuring will affect some 329 companies. The number of points of sale exceeds 1,200 in which they are included more than 35 thousand workers. Therefore, we have a lot at stake, and maintaining jobs is vital if we do not want to lose weight in one of the most complex sectors of the industry. It’s time to pray …

Source – Stellantis – Automotive News