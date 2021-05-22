Stellantis Vigo stops System 1 until day 28 and 2 until day 30

EFE videos

Thousands of unclaimed safe deposit boxes go up for auction in Miami

Miami, May 21 (EFE) .- A Fabergé egg, diamond rings, brand watches, baseball cards, 1950s comics, silver cutlery, old dolls, stamps and thousands of other objects found in safes, whose holders died or stopped paying them, will be sold on Saturday to the highest bidder in Miami. This is the first auction after a year of interruption by the pandemic organized by the Department of Unclaimed Property of the state of Florida (USA) Numerous people came from the morning of this Friday to see, with their own eyes and With the help of loupes and gemologist lenses, the more than 400 lots for sale, which mostly contain various objects. Placed in reinforced plastic sleeves and with several compartments, in turn placed in boxes, the batches are meticulously reviewed by people, mostly men, who catalog in hand and making annotations incessantly, they go through a wide area guarded by several police agents . The precious objects, such as an egg made by the Fabergé house in 24-karat gold and enamel imitating malachite – which contains a bottle of vodka and four small Venetian glass goblets – are part of a special series of these precious objects made for a liquor brand called Imperial Collection, only shown to those who request it at special tables. A man sitting at one of those tables was carefully checking gold watches from brands such as Cartier and Rolex, while next to him an official opened for Efe the red velvet case with gold letters that keeps the precious egg, originally made for the tsars of Russia. The Florida Department of Unclaimed Property is currently in charge of assets worth more than $ 2 billion. Most come from “dormant accounts” in financial institutions, deposits in insurance and utility companies, stocks and trusts, but also objects like those shown this Saturday in a hotel near Miami Airport. It is expected that between 3,500 and 4,000 people will attend the auction tomorrow, among them professional merchants, such as jewelers and antique shop owners, collectors, people infatuated with some jewel and “many curious”, Walter Graham, director of the Unclaimed Property Division. Graham explains that until the property is claimed, the money raised from the sale is deposited into an education fund and can be claimed by owners or heirs at any time and at no cost. Efe learned that a person came this morning to the place of exhibition to claim something that was his and, after proving that he was its rightful owner, the object of the auction was withdrawn and it was delivered to him. (c) EFE Agency