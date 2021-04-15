Stellantis Vigo stops production until Monday due to supply problems

Vigo, Apr 15 (EFE) .- The management of the Stellantis factory in Vigo has communicated this Thursday to unions and workers that the activity of the team this weekend is suspended, a stop that comes to join the one announced yesterday in the two production systems on today’s night shift and tomorrow’s three shifts.

These production stoppages are motivated by global microchip supply problems.

The company informs that the usual flexibility mechanisms will be used: adaptation days and bag of hours, and in particular cases in which the flexibility days may be exhausted, the conditions of the ERTE agreed on January 31st will be applied with the support 82 percent of social representation.

Stellantis Vigo has been forced to stop production on one of its systems repeatedly due to the global shortage of semiconductors since last February.

For this same reason, it was necessary to present to the unions a proposal for temporary employment regulation affecting 3,749 workers.

The ERTE has been supported by the SIT, CCOO and UGT unions, while the CIG and CUT have taken down the agreement, which implies a regulation of a maximum of 60 days until the end of the year for workers who have an indefinite contract.

(c) EFE Agency