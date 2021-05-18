Stellantis ultimatum to Alfa Romeo, Lancia, DS and company

Managing 14 car manufacturers under one umbrella is not easy, however the merger of PSA and FCA to give birth to Stellantis aims to do so. Stellantis pretends not to leave any of her marks along the way, and therefore intends to offer a “last” opportunity to some of its brands to demonstrate their potential. In this way, Stellantis ensures that it will put all the meat on the grill so that, in 10 years, each manufacturer will be able to prove their true worth.

We cannot deny that Stellantis’ first decision to keep its 14 firms alive has surprised us., and it is that at a time when any extraordinary investment is sharply eliminated, the plan of the new automobile giant is precisely the opposite. With Carlos Tavares at the helm, Stellantis aims to achieve the best results that each and every one of its brands has obtained, especially on the side of FCA where some of its firms are not exactly at their best.

Thus, according to Tavares, the roadmap proposed for the Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Abarth, Dodge, Chrysler or DS brands is to have a period of 10 years to design and implement a range of products where each brand can demonstrate its true potential. The plan in terms of models and markets changes according to each manufacturer, but the objective of each one is the same, seeking regain market share, increase sales and of course, make a profit.

Alfa Romeo, DS and Maserati: the most promising

The work ahead is hard and really difficult in many cases such as Lancia or Chrysler, brands that have almost been abandoned to their fate. and that now Stellantis intends to re-float. Maybe Alfa Romeo and DS are at the moment, together with Maserati, the firms with the greatest projection given that they have very close important launches and great growth potential, however, they do not escape this plan where the results must arrive sooner rather than later.

Lancia and Chrysler: the hardest cases

There is no doubt that the main focus of attention is on the last stage of FCA’s management, a period in which we find as many lights as there are shadows, but where above all we find delays and cancellations of key models for the profitability of the group. That said, Stellantis wants to start from a practically blank page, making key decisions like the delay of the Alfa Romeo Tonale or the rebirth of Lancia. Undoubtedly, the next 2 years will be key to discovering the true plans of Stellantis, and the formula of each brand to survive this examination of 10 years.

