Stellantis’ top seller made the group lose millions to fraudulent discounts

ACD May 12, 2021

Apollon Nimo broke sales records as a salesperson at Stellantis, even though he used a “trick” that caused the company to lose a lot of money.

Being an employee of a car manufacturer can have its advantages, especially when buying a car from the brand you work or have worked for. This is the case of Stellantis employees, which allows them and their immediate family members to apply for a special price, equivalent to 5 percent below the dealer bill on a new Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, or Ram vehicle

However, there are some workers who take too much advantage of this privilege. This is the case of Apollon “Apollo” Nimo, 34, a salesperson for a brand dealership in Michigan (United States), who has been accused of electronic fraud around the Stellantis Affiliate Rewards Program, which finally has cost the automaker about $ 8.7 million (7.2 million euros).

Taking advantage of employee discounts

Nimo has been arrested and charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud by illegally selling employee discounts to buyers they did not have access to these discounts. If convicted, Nimo could face up to 20 years behind bars.

Federal investigators discovered a massive black market with buying and selling discount numbers from Stellantis Employee Pricing (EP) through private Facebook groups.

The investigation began after several employees lodged complaints with Stellantis, after discovering that their discount program numbers were going down. using without your consent. Upon investigation, it was discovered that most of these numbers were used by the dealership that Nimo runs.

Researchers at the automaker found that EP numbers were bought and sold on Facebook through private groups. In these groups there were mostly members who lived in the state of Michigan.

Between 2010 and 2019, the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) awarded Nimo some $ 700,000 in bonuses for its sales success. Nimo, which sold around 250 cars in January 2020, registered more vehicles on its own than most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, FIAT, Ram dealers would sell in total for a month.