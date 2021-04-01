Stellantis to have hydrogen stack vans this year

Its sale will start in Germany and France

These are versions of the Citron Jumpy, Peugeot Expert and Opel Vivaro models with 400 km of range. They will also carry a small plug-in battery in case the hydrogen in the tanks runs out.

Hydrogen stack s, hydrogen stack no. In the battle that the automotive industry is waging over this technology, Stellantis, the giant born from the merger of FCA and PSA, has just positioned itself with the first side. Since the end of this year, selling the Citron Jumpy, Peugeot Expert and Opel Vivaro medium vans powered by a fuel cell system.

The idea is that in the future it can be extended to other brands in the group, especially Fiat; to other markets beyond Germany or France, where deliveries will begin; and even reach private vehicles. But now it is interesting to start the project as soon as possible, assured Carla Gohin, senior vice president responsible for R&D, to create the synergies that make it cheaper.

Adaptation of the 100% electric versions

And that, according to Gohin, the investment has been frugal since what is done is to adapt the new technology to the electric vans that they already have for sale, using the hole in the batteries to place the hydrogen tanks. The development and validation of the prototypes is being carried out by Opel in Germany. In addition, Faurecia and Symbio also collaborate.

But It is not a solution like the one advocated by the Renault Group, which installs a small battery that extends the autonomy of its 100% electric vans. Neither is a 100% ‘fuel cell’ vehicle, as it could be a Toyota Mirai car. It is halfway between the two.

Specifically, Stellantis’s formula is to put a medium-sized pile, with capacity for cover up to 400 kilometers; and combine it with a 10.5 kWh battery that, if the hydrogen in the tanks runs out, would give to cover just over 50 kilometers. In other words, a kind of fuel cell car that is also plug-in.

Up to 1,000 kilos of load capacity

This approach makes it possible to lower the price of the product, offer a load capacity of up to 1,000 kilos and, always with zero emissions, meet the needs of customers. 80% of them travel less than 200 kilometers a day and 44% never do more than 600 said Xavier Peugeot, Vice President responsible for LCV (light commercial vehicles) at Stellantis.

Peugeot insisted that this bet is complementary to the offer of commercial battery vehicles, to be complete for all three sizes by the end of the year. However, those in charge of the group are also aware of the challenges of the initiative.

One is the development of a recharging infrastructure network, since in France there are only 25 hydropower stations and 90 in Germany. It is also important to cut the costs of obtaining and transporting hydrogen, which will only be possible with public-private investment for the so-called ‘green’ hydrogen that is promoted from the European Union. For example, France plans to invest € 7 billion in this chapter. Yesterday, both the French and German governments showed their support for the project.

For and against technology

Regardless of the weight of the batteries, the cost per kilometer using hydrogen is triple that of a battery-powered truck. And not seeing a car circulate anymore, which is, in essence, a more complex electric, Herbert Diess, a boss of the VW Group, said days ago, who leads the most critical of technology.

Mercedes-Benz GenH2 truck prototype with 1,000 km of autonomy

On the opposite side, Toyota and Hyundai are the manufacturers that bet the most on it, without neglecting the electrics. In a middle ground, to the case of Renault already mentioned, we must add Mercedes and Volvo, allied for the development of a fuel cell truck with more than 1,000 kilometers of range.

