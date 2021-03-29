Stellantis takes out the scissors and reduces costs by eliminating toilets?

The competitiveness in the automotive sector it is causing companies to have to partner with each other to survive. This is the approach that manufacturers such as Renault, Nissan, Ford, Mazda or Fiat have followed. In this way, when it comes to develop your cars they can share, in addition to knowledge, costs. This is the only way if they want to maintain profits since the unit margins have been reduced quite a bit.

Stellantis It is the result of one of the most anticipated mergers in the sector. The wedding between FCA Group and PSA Group It took us by surprise, although we all sensed that they were up to something. Be that as it may, the objective of this union of equals is Reduce costs to face challenges such as electric mobility and autonomous driving. Well, the CEO of the fourth car manufacturer would have already taken the scissors for a walk, although you will be surprised how.

Stellantis would have reduced the cleaning service in the factory that FCA has in Mirafiori

When Carlos Tavares took over Stellantis he made an important announcement. I had no intention of close factories or lay off workers. Therefore, the cost reduction of up to 5 billion euros had to come from somewhere other than the workforce. Well, now a piece of news has reached us that is at least curious? Yes, because it seems that financial savings would have started in the bathrooms.

According to Reuters, Stellantis would have reduced the cleaning service of several of its factories. To be more exact, this information would have come to light thanks to statements by Davide Provenzano, head of the syndicated FIM of the Mirafiori factory in Turin. The group appears to have reduced the number of toilets available to workers, cleaning shifts, temperatures and the organization of transportation.

From the syndicated FIOM point out that they believed savings actions they had to do with the local administration. In addition, they believe that this initiative is a drop in the ocean for Stellantis, since the economic item they allocate to cleaning common areas is negligible compared to others. However, there is one fact that we cannot ignore: Carlos Tavares warned that labor costs in Italy are higher than in France or Spain.

Another of the centers that would also have suffered cuts is Atessa. For those of you who do not know what its mission is, mention that it is the Europe’s largest van factory. However, no Stellantis official has confirmed the facts reported by these unions. We will have to wait for some reaction, although the answer will surely come with the business plan planned for the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.

It is very strange to us that the future plan of the fourth largest car manufacturer in the world involves saving on cleaning. Don’t you think?

Source – Reuters