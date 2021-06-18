Stellantis secures the future of Melfi with four new electric models

Since Stellantis emerged from the merger between FCA Group and PSA Group many have been the rumors that have arisen. The most recurrent ones had to do with the continuity of the firms that make up its universe. But there are also others that, although they do not resonate as much, are equally or more important. Especially in terms of internal structure of the organization, since now they must manage the personnel and factories of both groups.

At first Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, confirmed that he would not “kill” any of his brands. But in addition, he promised that there would also be no layoffs or factory closures. Well, after several months of work it seems that these words still stand. At least, when it comes to one of the jewels in the crown among the factories of the now defunct FCA Group. It looks like, Melfi has a guaranteed future thanks to four new models…

Stellantis will upgrade the Melfi factory to assemble four electric models

The person in charge of delivering this news has not been Stellantis. The group, we imagine, will announce it later, but the responsible for the syndicated Uilm they have been ahead of them. Apparently, they have maintained contacts to study the future viability of this center as well as the workforce currently working in it. In fact, it is the factory in charge of assembling the units of the Fiat 500X, Jeep renegade Y Jeep compass sold in Europe.

According to statements by Rocco Palombella, Secretary General of Uilm and Gianluca Ficco, National Secretary of Uilm in charge of the automotive sector …

“Stellantis has announced that Melfi will be the first Italian plant to receive new models based on the post-2022 industrial plan, but the organization of production will be completely revolutionized. Senior management also clarified that in the new industrial plan and from Melfi aim to speed up the transition to electricity» «Four new mid-range electric cars will be launched in Melfi in 2024, each with one of the great Stellantis brands. Current and future production will be characterized by a greater verticalization and will focus on a single enhanced line, which will be built integrating the two currently existing; the space thus freed will be used for other activities, such as the assembly of batteries »

In fact, even if this integration is carried out, the production volume should remain at 400 thousand units per year. However, there is a problem. This union says that there would be “surplus” about 700 workers, of which 300 are already distributed by other FCA factories. However, it is not known which models will come out of the new Melfi, although there are indications that point to the new B-SUVs from Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep.

They will be right… we think so. Bets are allowed gentlemen …

Source – Sindacato Uilm