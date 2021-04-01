Stellantis proposes an ERTE in its Vigo factory

EUROPE PRESS

In principle, the temporary file will affect a maximum of 3,749 permanent or full-time workers for 60 days.

The management of the Stellantis plant in Vigo has proposed to the company committee the application of a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) with a duration of 60 days and that would cover 3,749 workers (which It does not mean that this time necessarily has to be applied or that it affects all operators).

According to company sources have transferred to Europa Press, this measure has been put on the table before the “temporary problem” of the lack of parts that affects the entire automotive industry, derived from the so-called microchip crisis (semiconductors), and supposes to give legal cover to a mechanism that allows to face the production stoppages by those supply problems.

Incidence “low”

In any case, the same sources have stressed that the impact, both in number of days and workers, “will be low”, since many workers can still take advantage of other flexibility mechanisms existing in the factory, such as the so-called bag of hours or the days of adjustment of the working day.

Thus, for example, if the circumstance arose that in the first part of that period of regulation it would be necessary to stop 30 days due to lack of supplies, the ERTE will affect a maximum of 250 workers in each of the two mounting systems, according to the company.

The company’s ERTE proposal includes the application to 3,749 workers, who are full-time and indefinite employees; and it will start to apply after Easter, with a maximum of 60 days of suspension, after exhausting all the agreed flexibility measures.

The supply problems of parts that carry microchips have forced the suspension of work shifts at the Stellantis plant in Vigo on several occasions since the beginning of the year. In fact, this Thursday the three shifts of the M1 system have stopped -in which the Peugeot 2008, the Citron C-Elyse and the Peugeot 301 are mounted- due to supply problems.

