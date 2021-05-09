Stellantis manufactures 190,000 fewer cars due to lack of chips, which still does not hurt sales

First quarter results

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Wednesday, 5 May 2021 – 18:14

The stops in the production lines force the fourth world group to decide “day by day” its manufacturing strategy.

The Stellantis consortium, resulting from the effective merger of the Fiat Chrysler and PSA groups, yesterday offered data for its first quarter of life, comparing them with a simulation of what its results would have been in the first quarter of 2020. The global shortage of microchips has prevented it from producing 190,000 vehicles in the first quarter, but has not stopped sales yet, as detailed by the group when presenting its numbers.

According to this pro forma simulation, from the 32,400 million euros of turnover this year it would have been increased to 37,000 million. 14% more based on increased sales volumes and improved market mix. As for registrations, Stellantis gave the figure of. 1,567 million vehicles in the first quarter, 11% more than would reflect “strong consumer demand and a good performance of retail sales, “according to the company, which confirmed a target of at least 5.5% for its operating margin at the end of this year.

The Milan and Paris Stock Exchanges received this report positively, as Stellantis shares experienced an initial rise of close to 3%. Stellantis expects this year a rebound in its results of around 10% in Europe, 8% in North America and 20% in South America.

However, some analysts warn signs of weakness in Stellantis, as it lags behind the recovery of the world auto market, around 22%. As the Moody’s analyst points out to the agency France Press, the group has little presence in the Chinese market, which is the one that is currently pulling the global recovery. Stellantis will present its plans for China later this year.

Biggest impact this quarter

The group, which has 14 brands, acknowledges the damage of a semiconductor crisis that could last until 2022, according to Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer. It is affecting many factories around the world, including the one in Zaragoza owned by the world’s fourth largest car manufacturer. In Brazil, France or the United States, eight of the 44 factories of the Stellantis group are affected currently due to the lack of semiconductors.

Palmer assured that the chip crisis will have “greater impact” in the second quarter and will relax in the second half of the year, without being fully resolved.

As there is no evil that does not come, Palmer said that Stellantis’ profitability is being pushed by this crisis “which allows it to act more efficiently, with a smaller stock.

On Middle East and China Stellantis entered 1,311 million, 19.9% ​​more, and 865 in China, India and Asia-Pacific, 34.5% more.

In Europe, the turnover reached 16,029 million euros, 14.7% more. Stellantis sells 11% more and overtakes Volkswagen thanks to the good performance of the Peugeot 208 and 2008, Citroën C4 and Opel Mokka.

Sell ​​less, earn more

Curiously, North American billing increased 9.4% according to Stellantis even though sales fell 4%. The higher margin of high-end vehicles explains the apparent contradiction. In South America, revenues of 2,101 million euros represent 31% more compared to the pro forma data for 2020.

Maserati, whose figures are presented separately, saw its sales explode around the world (+ 74%, with 5,400 units) thanks to the renewal of its range, especially in China.

