Stellantis is ahead of its rivals and will launch hydrogen vans

When the extinct PSA Group designed the EMP2 platform they did so with a view to an electrified future. Not surprisingly, it has been the key that has allowed them to create models such as the impressive Peugeot 508 PSE. However, one of the main drawbacks that we could put down was its inability to fully electrify its range. Until now, we have known that this base is the one chosen for Stellantis be ahead of all your rivals in the sector.

And you will say What is Stellantis going to do now? Simple, launch a series of electric vans. Yes, but not like the ones we know now, but it will offer unprecedented technology. Without making a sound, they have created a new FCEV Liquid Hydrogen Powered Powertrain that allows you to expand your range of commercial zero emissions. Attentive to the solution they have used, because it seems the most advanced of all that we know of.

Stellantis has created this hydrogen powertrain with the help of Faurecia and Symbio

To bring your hydrogen vans to life, Stellantis has used the same EMP2 base that gives life to the Citroën ë-Jumpy. The main difference between the two vehicles is in the mechanical organs that make up the powertrain. In this iteration, the lower part of the platform will host three tanks for hydrogen at 700 bar. In addition, there is room for a lithium ion battery that feeds the engine in case of lack of fuel.

Therefore, we are before a vehicle hybrid that uses battery power with that of liquid hydrogen tanks. This is due to the possibility of charging the battery through an external charging port. In this way, to the 400 kilometers of autonomy with hydrogen, we would have to add the 50 extra kilometers that this accumulator provides. Everything, in theory, without reducing the capacity of the space for passengers and cargo.

Related article:

Stellantis starts its career with downward results although “solid”

Another benefit of the Stellantis hydrogen cell system is the recharge time. As they say, the maneuver to fill the three tanks will be about three minutes. This brand is impressive and even more so when we know that the total hydrogen it can carry is 120 liters. But in addition, the engineers who have been in charge of its development, in Ruesselsheim (Germany), could adapt it for use in passenger cars.

The arrival on the market of this innovation is scheduled for this year 2021. However, there is a small problem: they will be limited to Citroën, Opel and Peugeot. For now Fiat Industrial stays out, although it is normal. Until the Fiat Dobló jump generation and adopt the EMP2 platform, it will not be able to join the hydrogen trend. Be that as it may, It is a blow to the table that the Volkswagen Group or Toyota had not foreseen.

Checkmate.

Source – Stellantis – Stellantis Hydrogen FuelCell Zero Emission press kit