Stellantis invests 30,000 million to produce new electric cars

Stellantis, the group resulting from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has announced that it will invest 30 billion euros until 2025 in electrification processes and software development to become a market leader in low-emission vehicles (LEV), which includes electric and hybrid cars.

The ambitious strategy of the Italian-French-American automotive group suggests that the Total cost of an electric car is equal to that of a gasoline one by 2026. In addition, they claim that more than more than 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% in the United States are comprised of low-emission vehicles by 2030.

With the aim of executing this strategy, Stellantis will invest more than 30,000 million euros until 2025 so that its 14 brands can offer electric cars. However, the group has specified how the percentage of fully electric, hybrid and combustion vehicles will be distributed in each of them in the coming years.

One of the first effects of the electrification strategy will be reflected in the launch of Dodge’s first LEV muscle car in 2024. The electric car will be called “eMuscle.” In this way, they seek to mark a before and after in the concept that this type of vehicle is synonymous with gasoline engines.

The first step towards an electric future

Credit: Fiat

Part of Stellantis’ plan calls for the construction of five “gigafactories” in Europe and North America, which will provide 130 GWh in 2025 and 250 GWh in 2030. This will serve to supply domestic demand for electric cars and reduce battery costs by more than 40% from 2020 to 2024, and by more than an additional 20% for 2030.

Stellantis has partnered with a number of industry savvy companies for its battery factories, including Samsung SDI and LG Chem. One of the five plants will be at its engine facility in Termoli, Italy. This will join others previously announced as those of Germany and France. The United States, for its part, is still waiting to close an agreement with a commercial partner.

New electric cars, new platforms

The goal of leading in an ever-evolving industry is not an easy task. Stellantis, which is the fourth largest automaker in the world, wants to rival giants like General Motors and Volkswagen. In this sense, it has announced four new platforms for electric cars.

STLA Small, with a range of up to 500 kilometers, TLA Medium, with a range of up to 700 kilometers, TLA Large, with a range of up to 800 kilometers, STLA frame, with a range of up to 800 kilometers.

Stellantis says that the combination of its platforms together with its new batteries will allow to create electric cars with the “best performance, efficiency, range and recharge”. In addition, with the aim of extending the useful life of the units, they will launch a program of hardware and software updates by OTA.

As a finishing touch to its plans, Stellantis has updated the general concept of each of its brands, from now to the future. RAM is “Created to serve a sustainable planet”, Jeep, for its part, supports a “Freedom without emissions”, Fiat is committed to “It is only green when it is green for everyone” and Citroën supports “Citroën Electric: Well-being! for all!”.

Also in Ezanime.net