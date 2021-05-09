Stellantis has a new plan to return to offices

May 7, 2021 | 4:02 pm

The return to the offices of Fiat Chrysler employees will not be as they were used to, because after the merger with PSA to give rise to Stellantis, the firm has a new work plan with more flexible hours.

The automaker – created in January this year and owner of brands such as Dodge, Jeep and Fiat – launched a hybrid work initiative called “New Era of Agility”, whose objective is that the majority of the company’s workers stay away as much as possible. some of the time, according to CNBC.

That includes 17,000 employees in the United States, most of whom work near Detroit, Shannon Dziuda, head of special human resources projects for Stellantis North America, told the outlet.

Under the plan, the company expects employees to combine 70% remote and 30% plant work.

Stellantis is not the only automaker to do so, so will General Motors and Ford Motor, although these companies have not specified percentages of office attendance.

This scheme does not include workers who must necessarily be in laboratories or other places to carry out their work.

The decision to create such a program comes after receiving feedback from employees, many of whom have been working remotely for a year due to the pandemic,

according to Dziuda

The automaker is planning a four- to six-week pilot of the program for about 450 employees beginning in October at the company’s headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where it has about 15,000 workers.

Currently 10% of the workforce attends work, due to their activities.

“The pilot test will tell us what additional changes we may need to make in space, both from a physical and a digital perspective,” said the executive.