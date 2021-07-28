Stellantis could take Dodge production from Canada to the US

Little by little, with a slow but firm step, we are getting to know the future plans that Stellantis has drawn up. The fourth largest car manufacturer in the world has a very well marked roadmap, especially with regard to the electrification. For this they will put on the table several billions of dollars with which to shape four new platforms. This step is very important, but it clashes with those of the FCA and PSA Group.

A few months ago we told you that the now-defunct FCA Group had given the green light to development of a new base for electrical. The data on this project did not come through the official channel of the manufacturer, but through a union. To be more exact, Unifor, the one that controls the workforce of the Windsor (Canada). Well, now they would give a turn of the wheel and would have changed their mind for another center, the one located in Brampton.

Stellantis would like to concentrate the production of the new electric Dodge in the USA …

Yes Windsor is in charge of mounting the Chrysler Pacifica, Voyager and Grand Caravan that of Brampton does the same with three other mythicals. We refer to Chrysler 300C Y Dodge Charger Y Challenger, three of the products that, although very veteran, are better withstanding the passage of time. Especially since its sales volume is not that it remains stable, but that it increases significantly in certain periods of the year.

But your business cycle could be running out. According to several sources, including Automotive News Canada, the life of the 300C would be about to end. After him would go the Charger Y Challenger, especially when they have already announced that their relays are well advanced. In addition, we cannot forget that they will be one hundred percent electric, so they will be a turning point for the history of the brand and, above all, that of the American Muscle Cars.

All this revolution would mean a change of location in terms of its manufacture. Apparently, Stellantis would have decided that production of the new Charger and Challenger would leave Canada to settle in one of the centers they have in the US. If true, it would mean that the Brampton factory would have two newscasts left with the lines running. To be more exact, it could close in 2023 or 2024 at the latest.

There will be follow Stellantis plans, because rumors indicate that Dodge would move its models to a new factory. We do not know if among his “ideas” is to raise a new complex in the USABut who knows, the same with the aid of the Biden Government they cheer up and they do it. The pity is that these models will not reach Europe, not even as electric. How angry we are that for some things they love us and for others they forget us …

