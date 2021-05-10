Stellantis could build a factory for electric batteries in Spain

Before Stellantis was born, a few months ago, the FCA Group and the PSA Group they had separate plans. Electromobility was on their respective roadmaps, but each took it with a different importance. The fact is that, now that they walk hand in hand, they row towards the same place and his future goes through electricity. Therefore, they are adjusting the strategy to follow so that their brands and models can boast of this technology.

One of the most advanced projects is the one signed by the defunct PSA Group with the petrochemical specialist Total. The fruit of that union is Automotive Cells Company (ACC), which from 2023 will be dedicated to manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles. And this is where the key is that could benefit our country. According to various sources, they are going to raise a third factory for batteries and Stellantis could have had his eye on our “homeland.”

Stellantis could choose Spain over Italy for the European Recovery Funds

Apparently Automotive News would have had access to information pointing in this direction. In addition, it must be said that there is a second country in the punga, and it is neither more nor less than Italy. And you will wonder Why would Stellantis have settled in Spain for its third battery factory? Well, everything indicates that the main reason would be economic and would have to do with the Recovery Funds of the European Union.

Of the 192 billion euros that Italy will receive from the European Recovery Funds, it will only allocate 1 billion to promote renewable energy and batteries. However, Spain will be much more ambitious than the Italians, since this amount would amount to about 10 billion until 2023. This is the amount that the executive would have reflected in the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE).

However, although this news is good for Spain and our economy, we must be cautious. For the moment Stellantis has not confirmed this project And if we do, it remains to be seen whether we will surpass Italy. The struggle to choose one country or another will be tough, as the Italian branch of the manufacturer will take up arms so that they are the ones who benefit from this new factory. If in the end they choose Spain, it will be necessary to see which Autonomous Community takes the lead.

