Stellantis closes plants in Mexico, US and Canada due to shortage of chips

March 26, 2021 | 4:47 pm

Stellantis, owner of brands such as Dodge, Jeep and Fiat, will temporarily close five plants located in Mexico, the United States and Canada starting next week, due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips that has affected the automotive industry.

The company created after the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot earlier this year operates seven factories in Mexico: five located in Coahuila, and another two in Toluca, State of Mexico.

In an email sent to CNBC, the company confirmed the closure of factories in North America, although it did not specify which one will be affected in Mexico.

The automaker will close a plant in Michigan, another in Illinois and two in Ontario, Canada, which make everything from RAM pickup trucks to Jeep models and Dodge and Chrysler minivans.

The facility, which was previously part of Fiat Chrysler, is expected to be closed from Monday next week through early to mid-April, according to the company.

Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry.

the company said in the statement sent to the specialized media

A Stellantis spokeswoman declined to reveal how many production units are expected to be lost with the factory closures.

Chip shortage it has also affected the production of General Motors, Volkswagen, Nissan and Toyota, which have plants in Mexico.

The supply problems arose when North American car factories were closed for two months during last year’s COVID-19 pandemic and orders for microprocessors were canceled. This has put automakers in competition for the chips.

Semiconductors are widely used in automobiles, for example to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.

Consulting firm AlixPartners estimates that supply disruptions will cut $ 60.6 billion in revenue from the global auto industry this year.

With information from Reuters