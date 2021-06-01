Stellantis CEO wants there to be electric cars, but you can afford them

Enlarge

May 31, 2021

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, makes it clear: electric cars must be affordable for everyone; otherwise we will pollute the same.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, one of the largest automotive groups on the planet, you are not totally convinced with the electrification process that the industry is experiencing.

In some statements, Tavares stressed that governments must take into account the need for electric cars must be affordable for the masses and the impact of the entire life cycle of a vehicle in imposing the switch to full electrification.

No to electric cars only for the rich

And, according to Tavares, we must remember that “The scientific decision on the choice of this technology has not been taken by the automotive industry”. Stellantis’ top leader, which includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and RAM, argues that the industry could “have been more efficient with multiple technologies, not with just one”.

“When you look at carbon emissions, we should look at mass life cycle emissions. If we make the mobility of the future (in particular, electric cars) only affordable for rich people, we will have a fleet of old cars that will continue to broadcast«, Has sentenced.

«How to maintain cleaner and more affordable mobility so that it has a significant impact on the number of tons of CO2 we emit? It is not as simple as having cars for sale: you need people willing to buy them and afford them. If we do not maintain affordability, we will affect the freedom of mobility, which is a major problem for modern democracies.

Tavares has been committed to the introduction of electric vehicles as required by law, but even more so with the reduction of emissions. However, he has argued that governments that require only the emissions that come out of the tailpipe do not take into account the big picture and drive up the cost of vehicles for consumers.