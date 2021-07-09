Stellantis catches up: four new platforms and up to 800 kilometers of autonomy

The bet of Stellantis Group for electric cars it is as tough as it is real. From the hand of Carlos Tavares, its CEO, we have learned about the comprehensive strategy to achieve its most sustainable objectives. Until 2025, plans to invest € 30 billion in electrification and software development to shape a roadmap that includes new platforms, the construction of up to five battery factories and an ambitious goal of matching the price of these vehicles to those of combustion.

And that is precisely where we started. One of Stellantis’ goals is that, by 2026, the total cost of owning an electric car is equivalent to that of internal combustion models. To this end, each of the fourteen firms in the group has committed to offering the best electrified solutions available to them. A good example of this is Opel, which in 2028 will become a pure and completely electric brand.

Four new platforms

Balancing the scales is not an easy task, but Stellantis has shown the instruments with which he undertakes this journey. One of the great novelties is the arrival of four new platforms that will be the backbone of your electrified vehicles. They are designed with a high level of flexibility to change both their length and width and also offer the possibility of sharing components. With this, each of these bases will be able to support a production of up to two million units per year.

The four platforms will be the following:

Small: with an autonomy of up to 500 kilometersMedium: with an autonomy of up to 700 kilometersLarge: with an autonomy of up to 800 kilometersFrame: with a range of up to 800 kilometers

These platforms will have three electric drive modules (eDM) compact, flexible and can be easily scaled. In addition, they can be configured to have front, rear and all-wheel drive.

The Stellantis Group batteries

Stellantis also has a battery supply strategy that involves ensuring a capacity of more than 130 GWh in 2025 and of more than 260 GWh in 2030. Both these and the specific components for its electric cars will be manufactured in the five gigafactories that the group will have spread across Europe and the United States: for the moment, those in Germany and France will be joined by another one in Termoli (Italy). And to supply them, it has signed a series of contracts that guarantee a sustainable supply of lithium.

These batteries will employ two chemicals by 2024: a high-energy-density option and a nickel-cobalt-free alternative. In 2026 they want to introduce solid state ones. Both will adapt to all types of models: from the smallest urban to high-energy-density packages for high-performance vehicles or trucks.

And finally, Stellantis has planned that its batteries support a fast charge of 32 kilometers per minute. To this must be added that it will support the development of fast charging networks throughout Europe thanks to an agreement signed between Free2Move eSolutions and Engie EPS. A business model that they intend to replicate in the North American market.