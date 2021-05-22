Stellantis cancels all contracts with its dealer network to concentrate all its brands

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – 19:52

Stellantis will make the termination effective in 2023 and will now negotiate with each one its continuity

Image of PSA Retail facilities in Madrid Joint Venture The 50% company between Stellantis and Foxconn will develop software and hardware for the automotive industry Appointment Maurizio Zuares will direct the Iberian subsidiary of Stellantis

Stellantis has communicated to its entire network, with two years’ notice, that it cancels all its contracts and that As of 2023, each concessionaire that continues must sell all the brands of the group. It is an expected measure after the merger of PSA (Peugeot, Citron, Opel and DS) and FCA (Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Alfa Romeo Abarth and Mopar, the rest of the flags are not marketed in Spain).

The decision will provoke concentrationand the non-renewal of some contracts due to duplication. Stellantis explains that the group is ahead of the next EU category exemption regulation (REC) scheduled for 2023 from 2023 that will carry adjustments in the distribution. At the same time, online sales, the electric vehicle and the change in customer buying attitudes require a restructuring of the network.

Dealers they are not happy with the drift that the group has taken with direct online sales. However, in future contracts, of this sale, made directly by the brands, the network will receive a percentage because it will be the one who delivers and receives the vehicle; losing their share of the physical sale. The reality is that after the pandemic, traffic in concessions has increased but the client is going to close the contract; not to sell the car.

Terms

Specifically, what Stellantis says is that “Stellantis’s vision is to promote a sustainable distribution model by relying on in an efficient and optimized Stellantis multi-brand distribution network, to represent the brands locally and ensure the development of sales and after-sales activities “.

And it continues “the agreements for the sale and distribution of services of all Stellantis brands will be terminated with a notice of two years. [antes de final de mayo todos los concesionarios recibirn este preaviso] Y the new distribution network will be selected shortly thereafter, based on a few key factors and objectives. “.

In these negotiations “representatives of the dealers will be invited to specific meetings to contribute to the development of future plans and distribution strategy of Stellantis, contributing to the construction of the new Stellantis distribution scheme, implemented under the category exemption regulation (REC) as of June 2023.

Multi-brand and multi-channel

In short, that dealership or business group of dealers that wants to continue selling PSA brands will have to market SOS, Fiat, Jeep, Abarth and Alfa Romeo. And vice versa, the FCA network, if it wants to continue, will have to sell Peugeot, Citron, Opel and DS.

This per se will provoke a natural selection, since there will be concessions that do not fit eight models, one of each brand. The tendency will be to have stores or stores in city centers, in plan DS Store, or use the Fiat cafe as a single-brand sales space, while multi-brand dealerships will be developed on the outskirts, in the so-called Automobile cities or industrial estates.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

