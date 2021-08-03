Stellantis cancels 129 dealerships, 39% of the total

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated on Monday, 2 August 2021 – 09:45

Reorganization Each dealership will sell all the brands of the group

Stellantis, the fourth world automobile group Born this year from the merger between Grupo PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), it has communicated to its network of dealers in Spain that 129 of them, 39% of the total, will not continue to market their brands from 2023.

This was communicated by the group’s management to all its associates, who have received three types of notifications: you are still with us; you continue but under supervision to achieve certain objectives set for the next fiscal year; or the cancellation of the contract.

Specifically, the business terminations broken down by brand will be: 31 from the Citron network (34% of the total); 5 to DS (14% of the total); 23 to the Peugeot network (23% of the total); 35 to FCA (46% of the total); Y 35 to the Opel dealer network (37% of the total).

Yesterday the dealer associations of the brands Citron-DS, FCA (Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Lancia, Abarth and Fiat Professional), Opel and Peugeot, with the management of dealers, Faconauto, and that of salesmen, Ganvam, and expressed their rejection of the restructuring plan and its intention to “articulate a joint response that allows the restructuring process to be carried out in an orderly and dialogue manner”

SUSTAINABILITY

On May 19, Stellantis announced its intention to cancel all contracts with its distribution network with two years’ notice before the end of that month. The objective is to make the network sustainable and for each dealer to distribute the eight brands it sells in Spain: Peugeot, Citron, DS, Opel, Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Abarth.

Stellantis takes advantage of the merger to restructure its distribution network. In addition, the manufacturer anticipate to sell in the agency mode the cars of its premium and luxury brands (Maserati, Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia) from 2023 and plans to do the same with all brands from 2027. The dealer will receive a commission for the sale but will no longer have power over the price. Losing the business of selling new cars, after-sales, delivery and movement of vehicles and added services will be their main income.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Spain – Russia, live