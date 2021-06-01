Stellantis brings back the Jeep Commander for its new 7-seater D-SUV

Remember Jeep’s last days before its parent Chrysler LCC was dumped by Daimler AG? The one where the Compass and Patriot sweated “oil” to capture some unsuspecting customer? Well, there is nothing left of that brand and the proof of this is that now their models rub shoulders with those of premium firms. However, that past was not so bad, in certain parts of the world, and for this reason they have dusted off a mythical name.

We refer to Jeep commander. If you do a bit of memory, you have to remember that recently we told you about the possibility that the Patriot would come back to life. As well, Stellantis bosses have opted for this first instead of the second. The fact is that it will return from the dead to shape a model with the same approach as its predecessor. This is a Midsize SUV and space for 7 occupants.

The Jeep Commander will return, for now, only for Latin America (Mercosur)

This we have learned thanks to teaser published by the Brazilian division of Jeep. The problem is that the photo that accompanies the official press release is very dark and does not say much. However, you don’t have to be a lynx to notice a small detail. We are facing a model derived from current Jeep Compass, so its aesthetics will resemble, or at least should be similar, to the Jeep grand commander that they already sell in China.

However, there are a couple of details that would distance one from another model. If you take a look at the teaser video that accompanies the photo you will see that the rear optics they are slightly different. It also seems to be a bit longer, something logical and normal if you want to accommodate up to seven passengers inside. All in all, his technique sticks to the Small Wide platform that the defunct FCA Group developed for its range of SUVs and compacts.

Do you remember the Jeep Patriot? Well it could resurrect and return to the market

Lastly, we can’t ignore the possibility that this resurrected Commander features single-axle or all-wheel drive. And so far we can read, because Stellantis and Jeep have not indicated other data. They have simply said that its official arrival on the market is scheduled for the second half of the year. This implies that its debut would have to take place very soon, so we will be attentive to any news in this regard.

Ah, we can’t ignore another detail either. A “twinned” version could eventually reach Europe, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Source – Jeep