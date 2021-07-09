Stellantis bets on Spain: it will manufacture 6 electric

Guaranteed experience

As we mentioned before, the Vigo Center has been producing light commercial vehicles for 63 years, but it began its activity in 1958, with the production of the Citroën AZU. This was a derivative of the 2CV and led to the acquisition of other projects such as the Citroën AK, AYu, C15 and the following generations of Berlingo and Peugeot Partner.

Not satisfied with history, the Vigo plant has taken the lead in manufacturing electric commercial vehicles. From now on, its production lines will be in charge of bringing out the new Peugeot e-Partner and e-Rifter, Citroën ë-Berlingo and ë-Berlingo Van and Opel Combo-e Life and Combo-e Cargo.

All of them are manufactured on the EMP2 platform from the Stellantis group and batteries also leave their facilities, specifically the 3,500-square-meter battery workshop that has 150 employees capable of making 20 devices an hour.