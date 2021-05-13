Stellantis’ bet on Alfa Romeo is 10 years, will it be enough?

The Stellantis birth was the best news that the defunct FCA Group could give to Alfa Romeo. The Italian firm has been mired in a deep crisis for years from which it is unable to emerge. The Giulia and Stelvios should have underpinned their global growth, but the absence of more news they have stopped it. Now, we have learned that the Tonale launch is delayed a few months and that they would be thinking of leaving the Giorgio platform.

Be that as it may, the “hot potato” in Jean-Philippe Imparato’s hands is of biblical proportions. Above all because Stellantis wants the launch of its 14 firms into orbit as quickly as possible. For this, they are going to exploit internal synergies to the maximum and this implies that Alfa Romeo has to put the batteries and stop thinking so much about things. That is what emerges from the latest statements by Carlos Tavares.

Alfa Romeo will have to bet on electrification to succeed in these 10 years …

Taking advantage of the event “Future of the Car Summit”, organized by the Financial Times, Tavares has given clues about the future of Alfa Romeo. According to the executive, 10-year strategic plan of the firm has yet to be defined, but what is clear is that it will be based on two pillars. One, and main, has to do with the electrification of its range and the second, with the driving dynamics. All this sharing technology with DS and Lancia.

But the self-criticism It has also crept into his speech. According to his words, picked up by Autocar …

“We need to improve the way we talk to potential customers. There is a disconnect with the products, the story and who we are talking to. We need to fix the distribution and understand who we are talking to and what brand promise we are talking about. It will take some time to get it right. “

Alfa Romeo will leave the Giorgio base and bet on other technical options

For it, Tavares bets on an important investment in ten years from now. This funding is not unique to Alfa Romeo, as Lancia has to “resurrect” and DS still has a long way to go to be a credible rival for Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. And that is why the CEO of Stellantis is blunt with his expectations …

«We are giving each one a chance, giving you a 10-year time window and funding for 10 years to make a core model strategy. CEOs need to be clear about brand promise, customers, goals, and brand communications. “

For now has not said what could happen to Alfa Romeo or Lancia yes, once this period has passed, they cannot succeed. We will have to be very attentive, because the automotive sector cannot afford to lose a firm like Alfa Romeo.

Source – Coach – Financial Times