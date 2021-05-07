Stellantis and his new promotion strategy with commercial rock stars

The new one Stellantis group business strategy It is not really new, because both its brands and those of other groups have done it occasionally, but for the group that includes the firms of Fiat-Chrysler and PSA, if it has become more and more frequent in the promotion of its vehicles with rock stars.

In less than a year three great ‘rock stars’ have been in their commercials: Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen and more recently, Dave Grohl.

In august of last year It was the Argentine division of Fiat the one that used the image of the ‘King of Rock‘and one of his great successes to promote in a very cinematic video the new Fiat strada single cabin and double cabin with 1.3 and 1.4 engines that was launched in that country. The video can be seen below:

New Fiat Strada Elvis video

Then, at the beginning of this year and on the occasion of the Superbolw 2021, was the ‘grandfather of rock’, Bruce springsteen, the one who starred in, albeit without any of his musical classics, a very moving video about life in the heart of USA and that calls the country meeting in addition to highlighting the essence of the vehicles of Jeep with a CJ-5 as a co-star.

Bruce Springsteen and Jeep

And now, RAM just presented the first of three videos starring the current rock star David grohl, who was the former Nirvana drummer and current singer of the group Foo Fighters.

In this first cut, Grohl remember his beginnings with the band Foo fighters 25 years ago and especially the fact that with one of the brand’s pick-ups, a RAM 1500, and a trailer started the first of their music tours as the first step that led them to become one of the most important rock bands in the world today.

RAM and Dave Grohl

In addition, the clip it is set musically with the first easy “Making A Fire”, which is the one that opens the new and tenth album of the band called “Medicine at Midnight”.