Stellantis and Foxconn join forces and create Mobile Drive. You know why …?

The evolution that the automotive sector has undergone it has forever changed the way we relate to vehicles. The average customer, today, does not want their car to have a good driving dynamics or a solvent engine. Now the maximum connectivity possible, in addition to the latest technological gadgets. The positive note of all this is that safety is being given more priority, demanding new assistance.

Taking into account this situation and that the electric mobility is taking over the sector, the explosive cocktail is very dangerous. For all these, and many other reasons, manufacturers want create the best and most intuitive infotainment systems on the market. The last company born, which has this mission, is Mobile Drive. Her name may not sound familiar to you, but behind her are neither more nor less than Stellantis Y Foxconn. Attentive, because it promises …

The FCA Group, before joining Stellantis, already collaborated with Foxconn to shape the Chrysler Airflow Vision

From Foxconn we have already spoken on occasion. The last one was a few days ago, when he announced that his plans with Fisker Inc. are going from strength to strength. His arrival in the sector may seem recent, but it is not. If you do a little memory, you must remember the Chrysler Airflow Vision that the Yankee firm presented at the CES in 2020. That was the first time that the defunct FCA Group collaborated with them, and from “those mud, these mud …”

As explained by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, and Young Liu, president of Foxconn, Mobile Drive’s mission is clear. Will develop information and entertainment, telematics and cloud services. All this through software that will include artificial intelligence applications, 5G mobile networks and OTA (Over The Air) updates. If this seems little to you, everything will be integrated into the dashboard of the new Stellantis models.

FCA Group creates Chrysler Airflow Vision by uniting past and present

But this does not end here, since this new digital environment will have e-commerce functions and a new personal assistant. In addition, it must be explained that Mobile Drive will not focus solely and exclusively on offering connectivity solutions to Stellantis. If we take a look at the press release, we can read that it is located in the Netherlands and that will operate as a supplier to Stellantis and other automakers.

For now They have not announced when we could know their first advances. We will have to wait a bit, although it gives us in the nose that Carlos Tavares is already with the whip after the Mobile Drive engineers. The executive wants Stellantis to look strong and outshine his rivals. Hopefully I am lucky and so …

Source – Stellantis – Foxconn