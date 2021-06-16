Stellantis allows Lancia to be reborn from its ashes

The Lancia story could have been a lot sadder. One of the most innovative and legendary brands of the 20th century, relegated to disappearance after decades of mistreatment in the FCA Group portfolio. Fortunately, not all news is terrible in the automotive world. After the merger of the FCA and PSA groups, the gigantic group was formed Stellantis, which has decided to group DS, Alfa Romeo and Lancia in the same business unit. And Stellantis has given Lancia the opportunity to be reborn from its ashes. This is great news.

A few weeks ago the upper echelons of Stellantis already confirmed the inclusion of Lancia in the future of the group, with its inclusion in a business unit that will have 10 years to demonstrate its future strength. Although Lancia, DS and Alfa Romeo could collide in positioning, the three car brands could coexist in the future and they will have to develop cars sharing platforms and mechanics. The task of reviving Lancia will not be easy, especially considering that his last years were especially bleak.

Lancia must prove its viability. For this, he is 10 years old.

Cars like the Lancia Flavia, the Lancia Thema or the Lancia Voyager were Chrysler products with a slight cosmetic make-up and a really old-fashioned base. The last Lancia Delta was a glorified Fiat Bravo and the current range is reduced to the Italian market and a single model: the Lancia Ypsilon. A simple city car that shares the platform and basic mechanics with the Fiat 500. Lancia had one foot in the cemetery, but it has been urgently revived: Stellantis has appointed Frenchman Jean-Pierre Ploué as the architect of Lancia’s aesthetic future.

Ploué has carte blanche to design the future of the Italian brand, and the full weight of its history from its past as the sword of Damocles. Fortunately, Jean-Pierre Ploué is a great designer. His first big job was the first-generation Renault Twingo, one of the most beloved cars of the 1990s. After his time at Renault he went to Volkswagen and Ford, Ploué ended up in the PSA Group, where he became director of design. For a few months he has been the design director of the Stellantis Group. It seems to know what it does, in short.

It will use architectures common to other FCA and PSA cars, possibly the CMP and EMP2.

Among the great successes of Poué are prototypes such as the Citroën GT Concept, which in 2008 caused a huge media buzz and debuted various design features of the brand for years to come. Bringing Lancia back to life is a great challenge for the French designer, who believes that the brand has enormous potential and that it must return to a position of honor in the European car industry. We can not agree more. What will be the first step of Lancia? Possibly a prototype, anticipating a commercial launch.

In spite of it, it will be some kind of electrified compact SUV that shares a platform with other Stellantis vehicles. But it will be an interesting car, possibly with a stylish and personal design – An Italian DS?. Although we would like Lancia to recover myths such as the 037 or the Delta Integrale, those looks to the past can only return in spirit. And first, the brand will have to demonstrate its commercial viability.