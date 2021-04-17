Stellan Skarsgård reveals why he’s joined the Cassian Andor series

Star Wars is preparing a prequel to the film Rogue One (2016) in series form that will star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

Swedish actor Stellen Skarsgård He has worked on some of the biggest franchises, as he has played Bill “the Boots” in the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean Disney and Dr. Erik Selvig in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Also recently, he appeared in the popular HBO miniseries, Chernobyl. But now you will make the leap to Star wars with the series Cassian Andor.

In a recent interview, the actor Stellen Skarsgård talked about the series of Cassian Andor and the role he plays.

“As you know, they will shoot me if I say something! I can’t even get a proper script. It’s printed on red paper so I can’t make any copies, it’s ridiculous! … But when I saw the Rogue One movie, it had a lot more atmosphere and it seemed a bit more mature, and Tony Gilroy was involved, who is the showrunner of this series. So hopefully this will be more than little plastic people falling down. “

Did your children have something to do with the decision?

“Sometimes I think like that! I’m going to make a children’s movie for that reason. But also, I’m not the most mature person, so… Who doesn’t want to go fly a spaceship? The Cassian Andor series gives me that possibility ”.

He also seemed excited at the prospect of his character becoming a toy toy. Star wars that you could then give to your children:

“Fuck yeah. Go play with daddy. Don’t bother him! Go play with him! (Laughs) ”.

Remember that Tony gilroy, he was responsible for finishing the movie Rogue one when Gareth edwards was set aside. He decided that all the protagonists would end up dying and added the famous final scene from Darth vader. So it is a good idea to take care of Cassian Andor, since he knows perfectly how to handle these characters and create the perfect atmosphere so that the series has all the flavor of Star wars.

Cassian Andor will be released sometime in 2022. While we wait, you can see all the movies and series of Star wars on the Disney + platform by following this link.