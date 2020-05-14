“data-reactid =” 24 “> From the publication you have shared on your Instagram account, the creation of a regular message service in the format of the ‘newsletter’ follows with tips,” tools and resources “linked to the psychological therapy and other useful information that the two friends have been accumulating over the past two months. ‘Share Some’ aims to become a “space” for the exchange of good practices related to emotional well-being.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” ‘Share Some’ is a small space full of tools, resources and knowledge that has been very comforting and helpful. We have created this newsletter after discovering an endless number of ‘gems’ that we have been incorporating into our lives, and after starting to look for healthy ways to try to find stability in these times “, Stella has written in her profile after acknowledging that, above all last March, the mental impact of the pandemic was especially notable in it.

“About a month ago, Emma and I were dealing with a lot of anxiety and concern about the Covid-19, about its effect on the world and on those we love. This is the result of our work to cope with the situation,” expressed the 23-year-old university student, whose father spends these days in domestic confinement in Spain and, therefore, far from it.