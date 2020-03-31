We have always seen video games as big blockbusters, titanic projects involving hundreds of people. However, this fact has been changing over time, and thank goodness! Why am I saying this? Well, because when we talk about video games, we are not only talking about a triple A, but there are much more modest games than those mega productions, but they amuse us and make us travel to other worlds, the same or even more than these. There is nothing more to see the amount of indie games that were presented in the past Indie World, with excellent quality. This is the case of Stela, title that we analyze today. Its creators are the Canadian company SkyBox Labs, And surely it sounds like more to one, since they have worked a lot for Microsoft Studios and in such amazing titles as Minecraft or Halo, among others. The game that concerns us today, Stela, went on sale for iOS and XBox One last October. Finally, this wonderful adventure has come to Nintendo Switch and we have had the pleasure of playing it. Do you want to know what we think? Well, join us on this journey!

A devastated world

What would happen if we woke up suddenly in a devastated world? Our only solution is to run and save ourselves. That is the proposal that the SkyBox Labs guys propose to us with Stela, a video game that puts us in the shoes of a woman before the last days of a civilization, and with a background of those that make you think. Stela is a video game that combines platforms with the resolution of various puzzles to continue our adventure. As soon as the game begins, we realize from its color tones and music that we are not in a world of fantasy and happiness, but quite the opposite. Our protagonist appears in a totally desolate world, in which destruction and loneliness prevail. We are facing those types of games that do not give us guidelines to learn their mechanics, but rather we learn them as we advance in the adventure. It should be noted that the mechanics in Stela are very simple, since it is not a complicated game, but quite the contrary, quite affordable. However, in its difficulty lies not the essence of this game, but in its history and in everything around him.

The world we find ourselves in is in constant chaos, and we have a priority: save our life. We have to advance through different scenarios, in which, unfortunately, we are not its only inhabitants. We are going to meet different enemies whose objective is none other than our destruction, so we have to be the sea of ​​cunning and evade them at all costs. To avoid them we have to put obstacles such as boxes, operate levers to move different platforms and get on them or be as stealthy as possible and patient. Yes, there are times when we are going to have to stay calm, because if we don’t, one of those enemies will annihilate us. There are several enemies, such as a giant scarab, a species of crocodile that hides under the snow, small beetles that chase you as if it were an Egyptian curse or even giants. The latter have been the ones that have given me the most anguish in the whole game, and I am sure that I will not be the only one.

As I have mentioned, Stela is a game that mixes the genre of platforms with puzzle solving. Indeed, like all platforms, whose essence is to jump from one place to another at the right time, this title has it. However, there is a but, and that is that these jumps are very rough, they are not fluid at all. How many times the protagonist will have died because the jump does not respond as it should be! At first I thought it was me, that I did not jump at the right time, but as I progressed in the adventure I realized that no, that the jumps do not respond properly. At the resolution level of puzzlesThese are very simple, according to the game. There are no such horrible puzzles, which take hours and hours to solve, no. The puzzles are simple, just like the game itself, and these range from operating some levers so that a drawing is formed and a portal opens, to moving different objects so that we can scare away enemies.

Aesthetically flawless

Stela is one of those games that it goes straight through your eyes. No, it is not one of those games with graphics, which you can see down to the pores of the characters’ skin, no. Stela has a cartoon graphic style with totally flat colors. This makes it stand out to anyone, and the truth is that it really is luxurious. The different parts of the scenarios are so well implemented that many times I was amazed seeing everything and enjoying that «photograph». For example, in the forest where the giants are, walking and seeing how the stage moves, with the trees in the background and the moon in the sky, is something incredible. It should be noted that each scenario presented by the game is totally different from the previous one and that is perfectly evident in the color palette used. Being a desolate world, its colors are in line with the plot, being dull and dark. Sometimes the scenarios are so dark that it is difficult to see our protagonist.

TO sound level I also have to applaud the guys at SkyBox Labs, and they have done a impeccable work in his work. Like the graphic style, the soundtrack perfectly accompanies the adventure at all times, with melodies that change in intensity and rhythm depending on the situation in which our protagonist finds herself, eventually transmitting to the player that tension and stress that she feels. Stela’s soundtrack is one of those soundtracks that you like, that you don’t mind listening to in your spare time.

See also

We are facing those types of games that mark us, that make us click inside us. There are many games like this, such as RiME, GRAY, Limbo or Inside, among many others, and Stela falls into that category. It should be noted that we have a fairly short game ahead of us, some 2 hours and half approximately, but that does not prevent us from enjoying the adventure. It is a title that although there are no dialogues or text, it keeps us hooked and we want to go on and on to see what happens next. It performs very well both in TV mode and in portable mode, without suffering FPS drops or stops.

Stela – A journey through the senses

Stela offers us a journey not only through a desolate world, but also a sensory journey in the last days of a civilization. We are facing one of those games that keep you hooked from start to finish, although as we have mentioned, it is quite short and simple. With an impeccable setting, thanks to its graphic style and its incredible soundtrack, this game has to be taken into account in any player’s wish list.

We have analyzed Stela thanks to a digital code provided by SkyBox Labs. Version analyzed: 3.0.0.18005

A sensory journey

Stela offers us a journey through the last days of an ancient civilization. With a cartoon aesthetic with flat colors and a soundtrack that perfectly accompanies all the moments of our journey, they make it a perfect cocktail for a sensory trip.

PROS

The artistic level is wonderful. The scenarios and their colors are consistent with the adventure

The soundtrack is fantastic, accompanying every situation that occurs in the game

Hook from start to finish

CONS

The jumps are not very well implemented

In dark areas, it is difficult to see our protagonist

Very short game, about 2 and a half hours

Related