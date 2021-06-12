Stekelenburg, from Iniesta’s goal to the Eurocup record

06/12/2021

Act. At 10:11 CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

No matter how bad it is, photography will stay with you for a lifetime. It is the other side of the coin, that of the goalkeeper who conceded Andrés Iniesta’s goal in the World Cup final in South Africa. When he looked back and saw the ball enter his goal, he knew that his dream of being a world champion was fading.

At that very moment, Iniesta was celebrating the most important goal in the history of Spain. Eleven years have passed but Maarten Stekelenburg (Haarlem, 22-9-1982) still at the foot of the canyon. Not only is he still active, but he is among those chosen by Frank de Boer to play the Eurocup and at 38 years old, he is the oldest footballer of the 24 teams that will participate in the tournament.

Stekelenburg has been international since 2004, just after the European Championship in Portugal. Since then, he has accumulated 59 caps, although heading into this year’s multi-venue tournament he is not aiming for a starter.

Tim Krul, Dutch goalkeeper at Norwich, seems the one chosen by Frank de Boer to defend the goal of the ‘oranje’ team. But if you change your plans, De Boer knows that Stekelenburg will arrive shot: This season he has played the Europa League and Eredivisie matches with Ajax, after Onana was sanctioned for doping.

A career linked to Koeman’s

When he conceded Iniesta’s goal at the 2010 World Cup, Stekelenburg was Ajax’s starting goalkeeper. Now he has returned to his training club, but after an interesting European journey: he played in Rome, Fulham, Monaco, Southampton and Everton.

His career, in fact, is closely related to that of Ronald Koeman, who was his coach at Ajax, Southampton, Everton and the Dutch national team.

Stekelenburg will be the oldest of the Euro Cup of the pandemic, but he will not be able to break the absolute record of the tournament in terms of seniority, which is still in the hands of the Hungarian Gabor Kiraly, goalkeeper of his selection in Euro 2016 with 40 years.