Steiner surprised Mazepin with a fun gift for his tops

How the Russian driver has experienced his share of spins during his rookie campaign in the F1 this year, Steiner He personally presented her with the daring gift on the morning of the race in Austria.

Steiner called Mazepin into his office at the Haas motorhome and handed him a box with a special gift for the young man, whose nickname on the team has become “Mazespin” (a game between the driver’s last name and the word spin in English).

“Here’s a little gift for you. So you can continue ‘Mazespinning’ …” (trumpeting) Steiner smiled as he handed the gift to the young man. “

At first the Russian was not sure what he had been gifted with, but Steiner explained that he hoped he would use the spin to not make so many turns with his F1 car.

“Now you can spin,” Steiner said. “Now there are two. It’s the Mazespin game. If you spin this one, it’s better than spinning the car.”

Mazepin accepted the gift with good humor, and posed afterwards to be photographed with the “Mazespin”.

The Russian has had a difficult initial phase in his F1 career as he has been involved in several incidents while trying to familiarize himself with the team’s complicated car.

He spun in practice and qualifying in the first season in Bahrain, before crashing into the barriers on the first lap of the race.

He had several spins at Imola during practice and the race, before adding other incidents in practice in Portugal, Spain, Baku, France and again in Austria this weekend.

Steiner admitted that after Mazepin’s spins earlier in the season, his confidence had waned, but he felt things had improved.

“I would say his confidence took a little hit when he arrived,” Steiner said recently. “The circumstances in Bahrain were very difficult, with the track and the wind, and he had some spins and I think that made him feel a bit insecure.”

“But I think he’s on the mend now. But it sure was a bit of a shock to him, but he’s settling in, you know. I see he’s making progress.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

1/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

2/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

4/29

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

5/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

6/29

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

7/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21 sale de pits

8/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

9/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

10/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

11/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 spins

12/29

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin F1 Team Principal and CEO, on the pit wall

13/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

14/29

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

15/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1

16/29

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The race number on Lewis Hamilton’s car, Mercedes W12

17/29

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, practican la arrancada

18/29

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The mechanics move the cars of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, into the pit lane

19/29

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

20/29

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme after qualifying

21/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme after qualifying

22/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pole Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

23/29

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pole Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

24/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme celebrates with the team

25/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes congratulates pole winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

26/29

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme after qualifying

27/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

28/29

Foto de: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Pole Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at Parc Ferme

29/29

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images