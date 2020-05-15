The Haas boss would be delighted to have the German four-time champion

However, he still does not see the team prepared for a pilot like Vettel

He claims that he has not seen ‘Drive to Survive’ because he would be ashamed

The head of the Haas team in Formula 1, Guenther Steiner, assures that he would “love” to sign Sebastian Vettel, although he does not see the team prepared at the moment for that circumstance and believes that the German has other plans for the future.

The head of the American team has been one of the protagonists of the F1 Nation podcast, of Formula 1 itself, and as usual he has dropped some las pearls ’. Asked about a possible signing of Sebastian Vettel, Guenther does not think about the answer, although it is a more than remote option.

“I would love to, but I don’t think we are ready for him yet. I think he has other plans before coming with us,” Guenther Steiner said with a laugh on the aforementioned podcast.

As for the situation of his team in relation to the coronavirus crisis, Steiner points out that he prefers to cancel the entire season rather than run only eight Grand Prixes, as the economic consequences would be devastating.

“If we don’t run – this year – I think we could survive. I think the worst scenario of all is to run only eight races, because you spend a lot of money, but if you don’t run you don’t spend that money. Also, the car would be ready for the year coming”.

“I hope the plan works so that there are at least 15 races, which seems to be the magic number in economic terms. Hopefully, we can do it,” he added.

On the other hand, the member of the American team claims that he has not seen the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’, in which he appears as the protagonist on several occasions. He has also had time to joke about it, as he says he would be embarrassed for two weeks if he saw her.

“No, I have not seen it – the series -. If I see it, perhaps I am ashamed for two weeks, so I try to avoid it,” said Guenther Steiner to conclude.

