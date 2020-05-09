The Italian believes that its introduction would harm the image of the sport

Guenther Steiner, Haas team leader, has rejected Red Bull’s idea of ​​introducing client cars in Formula 1 to help small teams with their financial situation due to the coronavirus crisis. The Italian thinks this is a measure that helps big teams keep smaller ones at bay.

Christian Horner proposed that Formula 1 give leading teams the opportunity to sell their cars in full to other teams at the end of a season. In this way, the brand with the lowest budget could operate with a good car at low cost, as it would save money from development and research.

“If I had a smaller team, the quickest way to be competitive and profitable would be instead of reverse engineering and copying suppliers, which is often the case … why not buy a car integer ending in Abu Dhabi? “Horner told Motorsport.com.

“They can operate as a racing team and they don’t need all the research and development facilities. It is the fastest way to be competitive and the cheapest as well. They could operate as a normal team with a decent product,” he added.

Steiner, the Haas crew chief, thinks this is not a good idea as he would miss the show even further on the slopes. The transalpine thinks that instead of introducing client cars, smaller teams should be given the opportunity to fight on equal terms.

“We have already proven that and it is impossible. The people who now say that we must do it, were those who opposed it a long time ago. I do not understand. I think the only thing that is achieved with client cars is to control small teams ”

“This is a problem. Right now I don’t think Formula 1 needs client cars or something as drastic as that. We must do a more competitive sport, not a less competitive one,” he added.

Some teams suffer financial problems due to lack of races due to the coronavirus crisis. So much so that they have been forced to receive advance payments from Liberty Media.

However, Steiner believes that the 10 teams on the grid will survive this situation. In addition, it recognizes that customer cars can be attractive for their low price, but that in the long run it can be a very expensive measure for sports.

“We have to give the smaller teams a greater opportunity to compete rather than give them customer cars that are not competitive. Even if they are cheap they will be very expensive. They are not a good idea. Maybe they will arrive someday if necessary but we do not ask for them. shouting”.

“For someone new who comes I understand, but now we are 10 teams that can all possibly survive. 10 good teams I would say, that are very well managed,” said Steiner to finish.

