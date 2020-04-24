Considers it unfair to pay the same for using engines less Grand Prix

Steiner assures that he is already talking to Scuderia on this matter

The coronavirus crisis has left the smallest teams, including Haas, in a difficult situation. Guenther Steiner is clear that it is time to collaborate and facilitate the survival of those with fewer resources, so he calls for a reduction in the price of engines.

It should be remembered that Haas and Alfa Romeo buy their power units from Ferrari; Red Bull and AlphaTauri, to Honda; McLaren, to Renault; and Williams and Racing Point, to Mercedes. Steiner is unwilling to pay the same amount as if the season had been played out in full.

“One thing is clear: if we only have ten races we don’t need all the engines. If we can only do half or a third of the Grand Prix, then it is clear that we will not pay the full price. The motorcyclist and the clients are in the same boat. We have to find a healthy middle ground, “says Steiner, speaking to the German publication Speed ​​Week.

The Monaco Grand Prix has been canceled. Other appointments such as Australia, Bahrain, China, Vietnam, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada and the Netherlands have been postponed to a date that has yet to be determined. The intention of the queen category is to start in Austria on July 5 and compete between 15 and 18 tests.

Steiner reveals that lowering the price of engines is an issue on the table. However, he emphasizes that the time to set an amount to pay is not yet, since the plans for Formula 1 and therefore the material they will need are unknown.

“Right now we are negotiating how we should proceed with the purchase. We cannot renegotiate until we have a specific schedule. It is simply too early for us as customers and also for the supplier, “says Steiner to close the matter.

