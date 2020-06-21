Haas boss wants to try new things this season

You think F1 is not taking advantage of this opportunity

Guenther Steiner, head of the Haas team, applauds Formula 1’s idea of ​​qualifying races with a reverse grid. An initiative that did not come to fruition because Mercedes refused. Steiner believes it benefits the show more than the small teams.

Faced with a strange season, with double races in Austria and Great Britain, many voices have risen up to experiment in these double dates with new weekend formats. The idea that gained the most strength was that of a qualifying race with an inverted grid, but it was scrapped after Mercedes’ decision – it was an initiative that needed unanimity.

The Germans hid themselves in that it attempted against the meritocracy of sport. But Guenther Steiner, head of Haas, has stepped out of these comments to defend that novel idea.

“I would not say that it is an advantage for small teams. It is a possibility of having a more interesting weekend, different, new,” he said in a press conference. “We have the opportunity to do it with two Grand Prix on the same track. In the second, at least, if we do something new we can learn and we can compare.”

“I am of the opinion that you should not be afraid to try something new, but also not have to say that it does not work. If it does not work, it is not done anymore and that’s it. But at least you have to try it,” said Steiner. .

Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, justified his rejection of this idea because it would benefit small teams, something Steiner doubts. “I don’t think it is an opportunity for small teams to have some advantage. It is an opportunity to make the sport more interesting. I would give it an opportunity and draw a conclusion,” he said.

“Some teams do not want to do it and they do not let the FOM try it, because they also want to try it. It is my opinion, because this does not happen in a normal year and we hope not to have another year like this. All challenges bring opportunities and not the we are taking advantage “, he stressed to finish.

