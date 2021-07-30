Steffi Graf will remain the only one to win the Golden Slam the same season

Novak Djokovic he was very excited to make history. In fact, he did not hide it and in the press conferences he gave after becoming the champion at Wimbledon he confirmed his wish: he wanted to win the Golden Slam. He knew that such a clear opportunity would hardly be presented to him. However, he ran into Alexander Zverev, who came back from an incredible game by winning 10 of the last 11 games of the match. Indeed, it was a victory for the German 1-6, 6-2 and 6-1 in the semifinals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. In that sense, his compatriot Steffi Graf will continue to maintain her record of being the only one to win the Golden Slam in the same season. (He did it in 1988).