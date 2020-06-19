Dominican Steffany Constanza will be one of the protagonists of the 35th anniversary celebration of the 116th Street Festival in New York, whose edition this year will be broadcast via livestream on June 27.

The young singer, who will perform some songs from her repertoire, thanked the organizers of the festival, which will bring together artists who promote Latino culture in the United States.

“This is an established activity and we are grateful to be able to be in this virtual modality due to the coronavirus pandemic. I am happy to be able to reach millions of people through the 116th Street Festival, which for the first time will be performed digitally livestream and will host Puerto Rican and Hispanic music, entertainment, art, and culture, ”he said in a statement.

The 116th Street Festival began in 1985 as “Abrazo Fraternal” and has grown to encompass 20 blocks, and on the day of the festival, people listen to Hispanic sounds and varied music, in addition to the Hispanic cuisine that this year they will be able to do at home. while enjoying the livestream digital signal all together.