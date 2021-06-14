Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraws from the Halle tournament

As was logical and to be expected, Stefanos Tsitsipas has made his withdrawal from the tournament official Halle ATP 500. The Greek, who was playing in the final of Roland Garros 2021 less than 24 hours ago, will not be in Germany this week, so everything indicates that he will go directly to Wimbledon from next Monday 28. His place in the table will occupy him local tennis player Yannick Hanfmann, who will face Rinderknech in the first round.

