Stefanos Tsitsipas wins the Roland-Garros semi-finals

06/11/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greek, number 5 of the ATP and seed number 5, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 and 6-3 in three hours and forty-one minutes to Alexander Zverev, German tennis player, number 6 in the ATP and seed number 6, in the semifinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the final.

The German player managed to break the serve 3 times to his opponent, while the Greek, for his part, managed it 5 times. In addition, in the first service the Greek player had a 68% effectiveness, 3 double faults and got 68% of the service points, while his opponent had a 69% first service and 7 double faults, managing to win 64 % of service points.

During the final, the Greek player will face off against the winner of the match between the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and the spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

The tournament Roland-Garros Indiv. Masc. It is carried out on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the invited players . In addition, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.