In life, inexperience can be an ally but also the worst enemy. That is proven Stefanos Tsitsipas, who in recent seasons has become one of the best players on the circuit, achieving feats such as a Grand Slam semifinals or winning the Nitto ATP Finals in London last year. However, the season is getting very long and even more so when the circuit is stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, something that is causing tennis players to have to do different things than they usually do at this point.

The current number six in the world recognized the difficulty of living a moment like this: “This pandemic has caused many countries to be blocked and practically nothing can be done. The most important thing right now is for everyone to be obedient and take the necessary precautions to be safe for both themselves and their families. We have to stay in home until the situation returns to normal. During these days I am trying to learn new things. We are at a somewhat strange moment, but I think we have the opportunity to familiarize myself with new things that while I am playing tennis I cannot do, “he said in words collected by the official website of the ATP.

What is Stefanos Tsitsipas using his time on ?: “In my life I have never always depended on tennis. Obviously it is my job and what I invest the most time, but I have always had a plan B and a plan C. At the moment I cannot play tennis, but I am trying to occupy my brain with other things, like learning new languages ​​or improving a little more in the kitchen with some recipes that I can see in some videos online.

He misses many people on the circuit: “I am used to traveling around the world and seeing certain people regularly. I am always seeing a lot of players, coaches and so on every week. You are used to something happening all the time and when you suffer something like that, you feel a little strange, because they have cut a bit like the routine you had before. In some countries the situation is worse than others, but with the technology that exists today, it makes the situation somewhat better. “

How is this confinement living in France: “I am currently at the Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. Fortunately here we have a protected area with a large forest where you can walk from time to time and can be cleared by nature. There are no people around, so you cannot be in contact with people who may be contagious. I am currently very calm and very safe. “

