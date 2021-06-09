Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek star who shines with his own light

We had to dedicate a few words to the man of the year on the ATP circuit, Stefanos Tsitsipas. And when we say man of the year we do not attend to a subjective question, but to the numbers harvested during this season. The Greek occupies the first place of the ‘Race’ and continues to play at a spectacular level in this Roland Garros 2021. In addition, in Paris it has achieved a statistic that also speaks of the stability it has achieved in recent times.

Tsitsipas was always talked about as a player with tremendous conditions, but on many occasions he left us to duty or disappointed us with some of his performances. Well, on the verge of turning 23, the Hellenic tennis player seems to have reached an ideal point of maturity to display his tennis. He is a player who has all the blows, very complete in that sense, but who is also a warrior, he fights each point as if it were the last. As if all this were not enough, we have been able to observe in Stef a great evolution in the mental aspect, a fact that has given him a regularity that he did not have before and that makes him a much more dangerous player.

His ambition, key in his evolution

Tsitsipas has said on numerous occasions how much he likes to win, and that is something that is reflected on the track. Without going any further, after his last victory against Daniil Medvedev, which allowed him to play his third consecutive Grand Slam semifinals, said the following: “I feel privileged to achieve it and I feel that all the daily work is reflected in these achievements and it has been key to being here. But my ego tells me that I want more ”. It is not enough for the Greek, and he really seems prepared to be able to compete assiduously to win titles of Grand slam. It no longer offers the doubts of before.

Can you be crowned at Roland Garros?

No one is ever going to be a favorite in the Parisian ‘major’ while Rafael Nadal I disputed it, but the truth is that Tsitsipas is running as an opponent who is going to be very difficult to beat. You must first beat Alexander Zverev, which is also playing a great tournament. But, to achieve this, it would only take one step to achieve the feat of being crowned in Paris. It is a tremendously complicated task, but looking at the level of the Athenian, I do not think that many people are able to say categorically that they have no chance of achieving it. Tsitsipas has certainly made it to the top to stay.