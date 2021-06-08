Stefanos Tsitsipas progresses to the Roland-Garros semi-finals

06/09/2021 at 00:00 CEST

The greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 in the ATP and seed number 5, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros quarter-finals in two hours and twenty-two minutes by 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (3) and 7-5 to the russian player Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the ATP and seeded number 2. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the semifinals.

The Russian managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Tsitsipas did it 4 times. Likewise, in the first service the Greek tennis player had a 65% effectiveness, committed a double fault and got 74% of the service points, while his opponent had a 67% first serve and no double faults, managing to win the 60% of service points.

During the semifinals, Tsitsipas will face off against the German Alexander Zverev, number 6 and seeded number 6.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the tournament. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the invited players.