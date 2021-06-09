Stefanos Tsitsipas: “My ego tells me I want more”

Stefanos Tsitsipas He is ready: he has accumulated three consecutive Grand Slam semifinals (Roland Garros 2020 and 2021 and the Australian Open 2021), he already won his first major title at the Montercarlo Masters 1000 a couple of months ago and he knows what it means to hit the wall . In addition, he is one of the best players of the year (he is the leader of the Race to Turin), he has more victories than anyone on clay this season and he arrived in Paris after being consecrated in the ATP 250 of Lyon, a fact that finished filling him trustworthy. While transferring that level to the French Open seemed difficult (if not almost impossible) given that Rafael Nadal is the lord and master of this tournament, the Greek finds himself with the planets aligned to deliver the coup de grace. In fact, he had five victories and the last one was forceful in front of Daniil Medvedev (N ° 2 in the world ranking) by 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 7-5 to get into the top four of the French event.

– The feelings of the victory against Medvedev

I was good in the decisive moments. At the key points. I felt that I was earning more points with my services and that I had a clear plan. And that confidence in my game was reflected in the tiebreak of the second set. When I was set point against [dos en el 4-5 del 2° parcial] I started attacking a bit more, I was more aggressive and it paid off. In short, it was a great game on my part and totally deserved.

– Medvedev’s underhand serve in the match point against, which ended with his triumph after a winning shot

The truth is that it is a very ‘millennial’ shot. I was able to anticipate it because I saw that it stopped before serving and so I felt that something like this could be looming and I prepared myself for that. In less than a second you realize that something can change and luckily I did what I had to do.

– How will you prepare for the match against Zverev?

I need to do a good rehabilitation, train well and eat properly. Those three things are essential to recover.

– Do you think you can win the tournament?

I am playing well and I don’t think there is a player who thinks that he cannot win the tournament. Everyone knows they can play well and I’m doing it. So I must repeat the process that I carry out day by day and I will surely have a reward. On the other hand, it is not a relief not to have Rafa or Nole on my side because all the players who reach the semifinals played great tennis. All are good.

– Third Grand Slam semifinal followed …

I feel privileged to achieve it and I feel that all the daily work is reflected in these achievements and has been key to being here. But my ego tells me that I want more.